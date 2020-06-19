All apartments in Corpus Christi
702 S. Clarkwood #52

702 S Clarkwood Rd · (361) 500-6654
Location

702 S Clarkwood Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78406
Northwest Corpus Christi

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 702 S. Clarkwood #52 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
702 S Clarkwood Unit 52 - 3/Bed 2/Bath $950/month - Cozy three bedroom two bath manufactured home in the Tuloso School District! Located in the Seamist community. The kitchen has a free standing electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator and an island. Large living and dining area perfect for family gatherings. The master bedroom has features two closets and an private bath. Split floor plan with two spacious guest rooms and bath room on opposite side of the house. Washer, dryer, and large storage shed are included. Lots of amenities to include pool, playground, clubhouse, and basketball court! Hurry, this one won't last long!

(RLNE5719690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 S. Clarkwood #52 have any available units?
702 S. Clarkwood #52 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 S. Clarkwood #52 have?
Some of 702 S. Clarkwood #52's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 S. Clarkwood #52 currently offering any rent specials?
702 S. Clarkwood #52 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 S. Clarkwood #52 pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 S. Clarkwood #52 is pet friendly.
Does 702 S. Clarkwood #52 offer parking?
No, 702 S. Clarkwood #52 does not offer parking.
Does 702 S. Clarkwood #52 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 S. Clarkwood #52 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 S. Clarkwood #52 have a pool?
Yes, 702 S. Clarkwood #52 has a pool.
Does 702 S. Clarkwood #52 have accessible units?
No, 702 S. Clarkwood #52 does not have accessible units.
Does 702 S. Clarkwood #52 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 S. Clarkwood #52 has units with dishwashers.
