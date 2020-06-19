702 S. Clarkwood #52

Amenities

702 S Clarkwood Unit 52 - 3/Bed 2/Bath $950/month - Cozy three bedroom two bath manufactured home in the Tuloso School District! Located in the Seamist community. The kitchen has a free standing electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator and an island. Large living and dining area perfect for family gatherings. The master bedroom has features two closets and an private bath. Split floor plan with two spacious guest rooms and bath room on opposite side of the house. Washer, dryer, and large storage shed are included. Lots of amenities to include pool, playground, clubhouse, and basketball court! Hurry, this one won't last long!



