Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

6418 Long Circle

6418 Long Cir · (361) 500-6654
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6418 Long Cir, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6418 Long Circle · Avail. Sep 14

$2,295

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
6418 Long Circle Available 09/14/20 6418 Long Circle - 4 Bed/3 Bath - $2295/month - Incredible Leasing Opportunity! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath brick home in the Prestigious Country Club Estates Subdivision close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals and NASCC! Recent updates include; new paint throughout, new flooring, updated bathrooms with granite countertops and tiled showers. Spacious kitchen with custom cabinets, double oven and breakfast/dining area. Two living and two dining areas perfect for all your family gatherings! Relax out back with family and friends in your fully fenced backyard. Come see it today!

(RLNE2913866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6418 Long Circle have any available units?
6418 Long Circle has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 6418 Long Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6418 Long Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6418 Long Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6418 Long Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 6418 Long Circle offer parking?
No, 6418 Long Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6418 Long Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6418 Long Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6418 Long Circle have a pool?
No, 6418 Long Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6418 Long Circle have accessible units?
No, 6418 Long Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6418 Long Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6418 Long Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6418 Long Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6418 Long Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
