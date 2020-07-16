Amenities

6418 Long Circle Available 09/14/20 6418 Long Circle - 4 Bed/3 Bath - $2295/month - Incredible Leasing Opportunity! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath brick home in the Prestigious Country Club Estates Subdivision close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals and NASCC! Recent updates include; new paint throughout, new flooring, updated bathrooms with granite countertops and tiled showers. Spacious kitchen with custom cabinets, double oven and breakfast/dining area. Two living and two dining areas perfect for all your family gatherings! Relax out back with family and friends in your fully fenced backyard. Come see it today!



(RLNE2913866)