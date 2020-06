Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 bedroom 1 bath located in quite neighborhood near the University of Texas A&M just 2.5 blocks off Ocean Dr. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, dinning and living areas, refrigerator included. Has central HVAC. Quick access to NAS Corpus Christi, Hospitals, Downtown, and SPID



Application Fee = $50 per person over the age of 18. WE CHECK BACKGROUND/CREDIT, RENTAL/EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION.. PLEASE NO BROKEN LEASES/EVICTIONS IN LAST 2 YEARS... +