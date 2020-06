Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated refrigerator

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath updated duplex with 1 living area and beautiful porte cochere, centrally located. TWO Car garage off alley way as well. Unit has washer and dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher included. Wait till you see how nicely this has been remodeled.... you will be ready to call this HOME. Nice cul de sac street and lovely front yard. Oversized bedrooms and closets. Kitchen has many cabinets and large pantry.