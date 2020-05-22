5007 Meandering

Amenities

Two bedroom 1.5 bath town home on the south side of Corpus Christi. Kitchen features all white appliances, decorative backsplash, and an eat in breakfast bar that opens up to the living room. Spacious and open living and dining room plus half bath downstairs. Living room leads you out to covered patio, private yard, and 2 car garage. Upstairs you will find nice size rooms. One with a walk in closet and the other with two closets plus built ins. Both bedrooms share a shower tub combo with toilet but both have their own respective sinks and vanities. This is a no pets property. Conveniently located in the heart of the south side close to grocery, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and much more. Call a realtor today to schedule a showing.