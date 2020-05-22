All apartments in Corpus Christi
5007 Meandering
5007 Meandering

5007 Meandering Ln · (361) 991-9111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5007 Meandering Ln, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2448 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two bedroom 1.5 bath town home on the south side of Corpus Christi. Kitchen features all white appliances, decorative backsplash, and an eat in breakfast bar that opens up to the living room. Spacious and open living and dining room plus half bath downstairs. Living room leads you out to covered patio, private yard, and 2 car garage. Upstairs you will find nice size rooms. One with a walk in closet and the other with two closets plus built ins. Both bedrooms share a shower tub combo with toilet but both have their own respective sinks and vanities. This is a no pets property. Conveniently located in the heart of the south side close to grocery, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and much more. Call a realtor today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 Meandering have any available units?
5007 Meandering has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 5007 Meandering currently offering any rent specials?
5007 Meandering isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 Meandering pet-friendly?
No, 5007 Meandering is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 5007 Meandering offer parking?
Yes, 5007 Meandering does offer parking.
Does 5007 Meandering have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 Meandering does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 Meandering have a pool?
No, 5007 Meandering does not have a pool.
Does 5007 Meandering have accessible units?
No, 5007 Meandering does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 Meandering have units with dishwashers?
No, 5007 Meandering does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5007 Meandering have units with air conditioning?
No, 5007 Meandering does not have units with air conditioning.
