All new interior paint. Nice sized home in desirable ,well established neighborhood near Ocean Dr. and OSO Golf Coarse. Minutes away from NAS , Texas A&M and downtown. Large living and dinning areas. Wood burning fireplace. Nice sized bedrooms. Master bedroom and family room have carpet, Wood flooring in dining and other 2 bedrooms. Extra large garage and nice storage space in easily accessed attic. also storage building in backyard. Laundry area in garage off kitchen. Most outdoor pets okay.