Nice single family home in popular neighborhood, near Recognized Flour Bluff I.S.D.. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home...all bedrooms are accessed by one hall, but bedrooms are separated from Master by guest bath. Corian or similar counter tops, Pretty accent shelves separate Dining & Living, covered patio & huge back yard. Home backs up to a 100+ acre bird sanctuary...you'll see deer & tons of birds! About 5 minutes to NAS-Corpus Christi's South Gate! Call Today for your appointment to view.