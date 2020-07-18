4201 Petronila Creek Ct

Amenities

Well-maintained, updated three-bedroom, 2-bath single family home located on a large corner lot in Wood River Subdivision of Calallen. Home features a spacious great room with gas fireplace, fully-equipped kitchen, office/pantry with built-ins off of the dining room and separate laundry room. Updated kitchen boasts classic granite counter tops and back-splash, built-in wall oven/microwave combo, cook-top and copper sink. Split bedroom concept with two guest rooms on one side of the home and master suite on the other side. Master en-suite has double sink vanity, large walk-in tiled shower, separate water closet, and walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms share a holly-wood bath with double-sink vanity, jetted tub and stand alone shower. Pool sized backyard and nicely covered patio with lighting and ceiling fans, two separate wood decks (one large and one small) and an enclosed shed/workshop for your storage and/or hobby convenience. Schedule a showing today, as this home won't last long!!