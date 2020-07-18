All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

4201 Petronila Creek Ct

4201 Petronila Creek Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

4201 Petronila Creek Ct, Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Calallen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Well-maintained, updated three-bedroom, 2-bath single family home located on a large corner lot in Wood River Subdivision of Calallen. Home features a spacious great room with gas fireplace, fully-equipped kitchen, office/pantry with built-ins off of the dining room and separate laundry room. Updated kitchen boasts classic granite counter tops and back-splash, built-in wall oven/microwave combo, cook-top and copper sink. Split bedroom concept with two guest rooms on one side of the home and master suite on the other side. Master en-suite has double sink vanity, large walk-in tiled shower, separate water closet, and walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms share a holly-wood bath with double-sink vanity, jetted tub and stand alone shower. Pool sized backyard and nicely covered patio with lighting and ceiling fans, two separate wood decks (one large and one small) and an enclosed shed/workshop for your storage and/or hobby convenience. Schedule a showing today, as this home won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Petronila Creek Ct have any available units?
4201 Petronila Creek Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corpus Christi, TX.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Petronila Creek Ct have?
Some of 4201 Petronila Creek Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Petronila Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Petronila Creek Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Petronila Creek Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Petronila Creek Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 4201 Petronila Creek Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Petronila Creek Ct offers parking.
Does 4201 Petronila Creek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 Petronila Creek Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Petronila Creek Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4201 Petronila Creek Ct has a pool.
Does 4201 Petronila Creek Ct have accessible units?
No, 4201 Petronila Creek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Petronila Creek Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 Petronila Creek Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
