Beautiful one story townhome in Calallen with two bedrooms and two full baths. Large Master bedroom with large walk-in master closet. Large living area with fireplace. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinets and a full size dining area.. Closed in patio located outside French doors. Attached garage is in the rear alley. Inside laundry room with cabinets. Extra parking in front and a gazebo in the yard. It is and end unit and very quiet. water, trash & yard care included in the lease. Call 361-877-3550 to view. Frig is included. Ready to move in 7/1/20