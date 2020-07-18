4000 Surfside Boulevard #802

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED LAS BRISAS CONDO WITH BAY VIEW - Enjoy panoramic views of Corpus Christi Bay from this 8th-floor beauty on Corpus Christi's North Beach. Recent updates include new furnishings, linens, and everything you need in the kitchen to whip up a satisfying meal after a long day of beach combing. Complete with King sized bed in Master, full size mattress in hide-a-bed and twin sized air mattress just in case. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, coffee maker and television included. Landlord pays for water, wastewater, trash, basic cable, and electric up to $200. Breathtaking view!



