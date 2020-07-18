All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4000 Surfside Boulevard #802

4000 Surfside Blvd · (361) 991-9111
Location

4000 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4000 Surfside Boulevard #802 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

Amenities

pool
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
FULLY FURNISHED LAS BRISAS CONDO WITH BAY VIEW - Enjoy panoramic views of Corpus Christi Bay from this 8th-floor beauty on Corpus Christi's North Beach. Recent updates include new furnishings, linens, and everything you need in the kitchen to whip up a satisfying meal after a long day of beach combing. Complete with King sized bed in Master, full size mattress in hide-a-bed and twin sized air mattress just in case. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, coffee maker and television included. Landlord pays for water, wastewater, trash, basic cable, and electric up to $200. Breathtaking view!

(RLNE3275723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Surfside Boulevard #802 have any available units?
4000 Surfside Boulevard #802 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Surfside Boulevard #802 have?
Some of 4000 Surfside Boulevard #802's amenities include pool, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Surfside Boulevard #802 currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Surfside Boulevard #802 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Surfside Boulevard #802 pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Surfside Boulevard #802 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 4000 Surfside Boulevard #802 offer parking?
No, 4000 Surfside Boulevard #802 does not offer parking.
Does 4000 Surfside Boulevard #802 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Surfside Boulevard #802 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Surfside Boulevard #802 have a pool?
Yes, 4000 Surfside Boulevard #802 has a pool.
Does 4000 Surfside Boulevard #802 have accessible units?
No, 4000 Surfside Boulevard #802 does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Surfside Boulevard #802 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Surfside Boulevard #802 does not have units with dishwashers.
