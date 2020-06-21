All apartments in Corpus Christi
Find more places like 3610 Grassmere Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
3610 Grassmere Dr
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

3610 Grassmere Dr

3610 Grassmere Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corpus Christi
See all
South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3610 Grassmere Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78415
South Side

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3610 Grassmere - 3/Bed 2/Bath - $1650/month - Well maintained, 3 bedroom 2 bath home near NASCC, shopping, hospitals, restaurants, and more! This home has so many great features and is move in ready! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, granite counters, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. The living room features a cozy brick fireplace, and tile flooring. The master bedroom has a beautiful exposed beam, crown moulding and an ensuite! Spacious guest bedrooms with ceiling fans and plank flooring. The backyard is perfect for entertaining, with a covered patio and mature landscaping your friends and family will love! Hurry, this one will go fast!

(RLNE5829085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Grassmere Dr have any available units?
3610 Grassmere Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corpus Christi, TX.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 Grassmere Dr have?
Some of 3610 Grassmere Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Grassmere Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Grassmere Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Grassmere Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 Grassmere Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3610 Grassmere Dr offer parking?
No, 3610 Grassmere Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3610 Grassmere Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Grassmere Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Grassmere Dr have a pool?
No, 3610 Grassmere Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Grassmere Dr have accessible units?
No, 3610 Grassmere Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Grassmere Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Grassmere Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
The Bay Club Apartments
9350 S Padre Island Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Armon Bay
6925 S Padre Island Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Sandcastle
6701 Everhart Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
The Sterling
4848 S Alameda St
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Marbella
5901 Weber Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Townhomes at Twenty01
2001 Woodbend Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
The Current at 37
10113 Up River Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Similar Pages

Corpus Christi 1 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 Bedrooms
Corpus Christi Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorpus Christi Pet Friendly Places
Corpus Christi Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kingsville, TXPortland, TX
Beeville, TXIngleside, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideBay Area
Central CityNorthwest Corpus Christi
Flour BluffCalallen

Apartments Near Colleges

Del Mar CollegeTexas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Coastal Bend College
Texas A & M University-Kingsville