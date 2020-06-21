3610 Grassmere Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3610 Grassmere - 3/Bed 2/Bath - $1650/month - Well maintained, 3 bedroom 2 bath home near NASCC, shopping, hospitals, restaurants, and more! This home has so many great features and is move in ready! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, granite counters, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. The living room features a cozy brick fireplace, and tile flooring. The master bedroom has a beautiful exposed beam, crown moulding and an ensuite! Spacious guest bedrooms with ceiling fans and plank flooring. The backyard is perfect for entertaining, with a covered patio and mature landscaping your friends and family will love! Hurry, this one will go fast!



(RLNE5829085)