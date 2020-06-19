329 Clifford St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Super cute Del Mar Charmer... Fabulous neighborhood, close to bay front, hospitals and easy access to six points. Extremely clean and well maintained. Light, open and airy. Over sized laundry room with enough space for a study/ computer / desk area; washer and dryer hookups tucked behind. All appliances in kitchen; refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, disposal. Engineered hardwood floors recently installed, repainted interior. Split bedroom arrangement, nice covered back deck. Still has quaintness and old world charm with modern day touch ups. The attic storage is as long and as wide as the house itself.... Unbelievable storage... Won't last long. Available June 1st -