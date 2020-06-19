All apartments in Corpus Christi
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
329 Clifford St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:11 PM

329 Clifford St

329 Clifford St · (361) 960-1438
Location

329 Clifford St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Bay Area

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Super cute Del Mar Charmer... Fabulous neighborhood, close to bay front, hospitals and easy access to six points. Extremely clean and well maintained. Light, open and airy. Over sized laundry room with enough space for a study/ computer / desk area; washer and dryer hookups tucked behind. All appliances in kitchen; refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, disposal. Engineered hardwood floors recently installed, repainted interior. Split bedroom arrangement, nice covered back deck. Still has quaintness and old world charm with modern day touch ups. The attic storage is as long and as wide as the house itself.... Unbelievable storage... Won't last long. Available June 1st -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Clifford St have any available units?
329 Clifford St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 Clifford St have?
Some of 329 Clifford St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Clifford St currently offering any rent specials?
329 Clifford St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Clifford St pet-friendly?
No, 329 Clifford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 329 Clifford St offer parking?
Yes, 329 Clifford St does offer parking.
Does 329 Clifford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Clifford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Clifford St have a pool?
No, 329 Clifford St does not have a pool.
Does 329 Clifford St have accessible units?
No, 329 Clifford St does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Clifford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 Clifford St has units with dishwashers.
