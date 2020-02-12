2221 Baffin Bay Dr

Amenities

PRIME LOCATION IN FLOUR BLUFF - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car garage home is a perfect find in that it is situated within close walking distance to Flour Bluff School. Large living area with corner fireplace and frosted door leading outside to patio area of home. Fully equipped galley kitchen with range, dishwasher and pantry. Nice-sized dining room off kitchen. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and both restrooms have skylights to provide natural light within. Restrooms have tub/shower combination facilities. Ample storage. Spacious backyard. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING APPOINTMENT SOON, AS THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG!!