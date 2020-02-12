All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:45 PM

2221 Baffin Bay Dr

2221 Baffin Bay Dr · (361) 991-9111
Location

2221 Baffin Bay Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Flour Bluff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRIME LOCATION IN FLOUR BLUFF - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car garage home is a perfect find in that it is situated within close walking distance to Flour Bluff School. Large living area with corner fireplace and frosted door leading outside to patio area of home. Fully equipped galley kitchen with range, dishwasher and pantry. Nice-sized dining room off kitchen. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and both restrooms have skylights to provide natural light within. Restrooms have tub/shower combination facilities. Ample storage. Spacious backyard. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING APPOINTMENT SOON, AS THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Baffin Bay Dr have any available units?
2221 Baffin Bay Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 Baffin Bay Dr have?
Some of 2221 Baffin Bay Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Baffin Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Baffin Bay Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Baffin Bay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2221 Baffin Bay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 2221 Baffin Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Baffin Bay Dr does offer parking.
Does 2221 Baffin Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Baffin Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Baffin Bay Dr have a pool?
No, 2221 Baffin Bay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Baffin Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 2221 Baffin Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Baffin Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 Baffin Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.
