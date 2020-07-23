All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated July 21 2020 at 3:13 AM

15506 Cruiser St

15506 Cruiser St · (361) 991-9111
Location

15506 Cruiser St, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Padre Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHARMING ISLAND HOME -- Light and airy, newly remodeled 4-bedroom, 2-1/2 bath town home on the Island with two separate living areas (one up and one down) and fully equipped kitchen featuring laminate (granite-like) counter tops and a nice-sized pantry with washer/dryer connections. Downstairs master suite with shower/tub surround. There are three additional, good-sized bedrooms upstairs with a common bath between them. New lighting and ceiling fans throughout. New HVAC system. Hurricane windows, a plus. Back patio offers a great entertaining space for family and guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15506 Cruiser St have any available units?
15506 Cruiser St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 15506 Cruiser St have?
Some of 15506 Cruiser St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15506 Cruiser St currently offering any rent specials?
15506 Cruiser St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15506 Cruiser St pet-friendly?
No, 15506 Cruiser St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 15506 Cruiser St offer parking?
Yes, 15506 Cruiser St offers parking.
Does 15506 Cruiser St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15506 Cruiser St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15506 Cruiser St have a pool?
No, 15506 Cruiser St does not have a pool.
Does 15506 Cruiser St have accessible units?
No, 15506 Cruiser St does not have accessible units.
Does 15506 Cruiser St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15506 Cruiser St does not have units with dishwashers.
