15506 Cruiser St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

CHARMING ISLAND HOME -- Light and airy, newly remodeled 4-bedroom, 2-1/2 bath town home on the Island with two separate living areas (one up and one down) and fully equipped kitchen featuring laminate (granite-like) counter tops and a nice-sized pantry with washer/dryer connections. Downstairs master suite with shower/tub surround. There are three additional, good-sized bedrooms upstairs with a common bath between them. New lighting and ceiling fans throughout. New HVAC system. Hurricane windows, a plus. Back patio offers a great entertaining space for family and guests.