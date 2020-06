Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Large split three bedroom two bath home in Sea Pines Subdivision! All hard flooring, tile in living and dining with wood look vinyl in bedrooms. Quiet neighborhood walking distance to the beach. Covered back patio with wood deck. Fully rocked low maintenance yard front and back. Kitchen is open to the large living area. Nice sized master, bath has jet tub and huge walk in closet.