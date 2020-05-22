All apartments in Corpus Christi
Find more places like 1214 Jonnell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
1214 Jonnell St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:46 AM

1214 Jonnell St

1214 Jonnell St · (361) 228-4638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corpus Christi
See all
Flour Bluff
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1214 Jonnell St, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Flour Bluff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1477 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
HURRY...good deal in my book! Elevated Home built in '08 & looks great! Wonderful home for a "split" family, mother-in-law or college student...has 2 nice sized bedrooms upstairs and 1 down with private bath along with private entry (completely separate from each other). Tiled floors, designer accents from paint to lighting fixtures (not your standard builder grade). Large partially covered front deck, Huge fenced yard, easy maintenance Hardi (or similar) siding, energy efficient windows, blinds throughout and the Whirlpool/Amana appliances do remain. Side-by-side fridge, smooth top range, dishwasher, washer/dryer! Great location near everything in Flour Bluff; Flour Bluff ISD! Application required, $35 fee per adult occupant. Deposit is $1400. Call TODAY 361-939-9008 for an appointment to view (we do not make blind appointments by email, thanks for understanding!. Call us & 'Start Packing'

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Jonnell St have any available units?
1214 Jonnell St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 Jonnell St have?
Some of 1214 Jonnell St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Jonnell St currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Jonnell St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Jonnell St pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Jonnell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 1214 Jonnell St offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Jonnell St does offer parking.
Does 1214 Jonnell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 Jonnell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Jonnell St have a pool?
Yes, 1214 Jonnell St has a pool.
Does 1214 Jonnell St have accessible units?
No, 1214 Jonnell St does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Jonnell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Jonnell St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1214 Jonnell St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
Candlewood
2002 Airline Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Glen Willows
5802 Everhart Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Sandcastle
6701 Everhart Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Retreat at Watermark
5721 Timbergate Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Copper Ridge
6635 S Staples St
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
The Current at 37
10113 Up River Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Similar Pages

Corpus Christi 1 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 Bedrooms
Corpus Christi Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorpus Christi Pet Friendly Places
Corpus Christi Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kingsville, TXPortland, TX
Beeville, TXIngleside, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideBay Area
Central CityNorthwest Corpus Christi
Flour BluffCalallen

Apartments Near Colleges

Del Mar CollegeTexas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Coastal Bend College
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity