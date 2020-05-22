1214 Jonnell St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

HURRY...good deal in my book! Elevated Home built in '08 & looks great! Wonderful home for a "split" family, mother-in-law or college student...has 2 nice sized bedrooms upstairs and 1 down with private bath along with private entry (completely separate from each other). Tiled floors, designer accents from paint to lighting fixtures (not your standard builder grade). Large partially covered front deck, Huge fenced yard, easy maintenance Hardi (or similar) siding, energy efficient windows, blinds throughout and the Whirlpool/Amana appliances do remain. Side-by-side fridge, smooth top range, dishwasher, washer/dryer! Great location near everything in Flour Bluff; Flour Bluff ISD! Application required, $35 fee per adult occupant. Deposit is $1400. Call TODAY 361-939-9008 for an appointment to view (we do not make blind appointments by email, thanks for understanding!. Call us & 'Start Packing'