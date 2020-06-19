All apartments in Corpus Christi
1122 Morgan Ave
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:14 AM

1122 Morgan Ave

1122 Morgan Ave · (512) 762-5426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1122 Morgan Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$714

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 9424 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Completely renovated apartments available. $350 off first month rent for a limited time. Exterior and interior renovations. New parking lot, appliances, flooring, cabinets, fixtures and A/C. Downstairs amenities include boutique stores and trendy coffee shop. Also, just blocks from the newly renovated and expanded Spohn Shoreline Hospital. Conveniently located near colleges, refineries, downtown and the bay. The Owner currently pays for the water and trash. This apartment is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Morgan Ave have any available units?
1122 Morgan Ave has a unit available for $714 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 Morgan Ave have?
Some of 1122 Morgan Ave's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Morgan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Morgan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Morgan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1122 Morgan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 1122 Morgan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1122 Morgan Ave does offer parking.
Does 1122 Morgan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Morgan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Morgan Ave have a pool?
No, 1122 Morgan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Morgan Ave have accessible units?
No, 1122 Morgan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Morgan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Morgan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
