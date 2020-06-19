1122 Morgan Ave

Amenities

parking recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning

Completely renovated apartments available. $350 off first month rent for a limited time. Exterior and interior renovations. New parking lot, appliances, flooring, cabinets, fixtures and A/C. Downstairs amenities include boutique stores and trendy coffee shop. Also, just blocks from the newly renovated and expanded Spohn Shoreline Hospital. Conveniently located near colleges, refineries, downtown and the bay. The Owner currently pays for the water and trash. This apartment is a must see.