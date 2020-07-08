4317 Chicory Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Great NEW 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with all the extra upgrades and backs to the Greenbelt-ranch area. Open light and bright floorplan with split bedroom arrangement. Spacious open kitchen with rubbed black cabinets and granite countertops with huge island open to family room and dining areas. Multiple windows in rear to let in light throughout. Built in separate study nook off kitchen area. Master bedroom with beautiful master bath including soaking tub and separate shower with classic-bar tile and huge walk in closet. 2 car garage and garage entry opens into the mud room area with stop and drop built in with hooks for coats etc. Great plan and brand NEW...it's what you have been waiting for. Don't Wait.