Corinth, TX
4317 Chicory Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4317 Chicory Court

4317 Chicory Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4317 Chicory Ct, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Great NEW 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with all the extra upgrades and backs to the Greenbelt-ranch area. Open light and bright floorplan with split bedroom arrangement. Spacious open kitchen with rubbed black cabinets and granite countertops with huge island open to family room and dining areas. Multiple windows in rear to let in light throughout. Built in separate study nook off kitchen area. Master bedroom with beautiful master bath including soaking tub and separate shower with classic-bar tile and huge walk in closet. 2 car garage and garage entry opens into the mud room area with stop and drop built in with hooks for coats etc. Great plan and brand NEW...it's what you have been waiting for. Don't Wait.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 Chicory Court have any available units?
4317 Chicory Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 4317 Chicory Court have?
Some of 4317 Chicory Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 Chicory Court currently offering any rent specials?
4317 Chicory Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 Chicory Court pet-friendly?
No, 4317 Chicory Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 4317 Chicory Court offer parking?
Yes, 4317 Chicory Court offers parking.
Does 4317 Chicory Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4317 Chicory Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 Chicory Court have a pool?
No, 4317 Chicory Court does not have a pool.
Does 4317 Chicory Court have accessible units?
No, 4317 Chicory Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 Chicory Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4317 Chicory Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4317 Chicory Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4317 Chicory Court does not have units with air conditioning.

