4301 Windy Meadow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful one story home in Corinth Farms has it all! The Lovely Open Floor plan offers 4 Bedroom ( optional Study), 2 Spacious dining areas, Updated kitchen with Granite countertops, New Refrigerator, Stunning Luxurious Plank Vinyl Flooring and New Carpet throughout! The Oversized Family Room has a Wood Burning Fireplace and is Perfect for Entertaining! The Master Suite offers a Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Large Walk-In Closet, and Beautiful Floors! Private Backyard with Mature Trees! Great Location and Fabulous Floor Plan makes this Home a Must See!