All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 4301 Windy Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
4301 Windy Meadow Drive
Last updated July 28 2019 at 6:46 AM

4301 Windy Meadow Drive

4301 Windy Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corinth
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4301 Windy Meadow Drive, Corinth, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful one story home in Corinth Farms has it all! The Lovely Open Floor plan offers 4 Bedroom ( optional Study), 2 Spacious dining areas, Updated kitchen with Granite countertops, New Refrigerator, Stunning Luxurious Plank Vinyl Flooring and New Carpet throughout! The Oversized Family Room has a Wood Burning Fireplace and is Perfect for Entertaining! The Master Suite offers a Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Large Walk-In Closet, and Beautiful Floors! Private Backyard with Mature Trees! Great Location and Fabulous Floor Plan makes this Home a Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 Windy Meadow Drive have any available units?
4301 Windy Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 4301 Windy Meadow Drive have?
Some of 4301 Windy Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 Windy Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4301 Windy Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 Windy Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4301 Windy Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 4301 Windy Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4301 Windy Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 4301 Windy Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 Windy Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 Windy Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 4301 Windy Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4301 Windy Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4301 Windy Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 Windy Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 Windy Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4301 Windy Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4301 Windy Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E
Corinth, TX 76210
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Corinth 1 BedroomsCorinth 2 Bedrooms
Corinth Apartments with GymCorinth Apartments with Pool
Corinth Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District