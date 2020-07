Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning home! Just updated with class and style and includes new vinyl plank flooring, counter tops, fresh paint, designer tile treatment in bathrooms. Amazing fireplace tile treatment, updated colors and more! Great location on a corner lot with easy access to major highways, schools, shopping and entertainment. You will love this home as soon as you step in! Pets are considered on a case by case basis.