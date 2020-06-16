3203 Blake Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 2 story with all 4 bedrooms upstairs. Master and secondary bedroom have own bathrooms and are split bedroom. Office is downstairs along with formal dining and kitchen with dining area. Good sized living room with fireplace and fenced yard. Stainless steel appliances. New paint, new plank and carpet flooring. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.