Corinth, TX
3203 Blake Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3203 Blake Street

3203 Blake Street · No Longer Available
Corinth
Location

3203 Blake Street, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 story with all 4 bedrooms upstairs. Master and secondary bedroom have own bathrooms and are split bedroom. Office is downstairs along with formal dining and kitchen with dining area. Good sized living room with fireplace and fenced yard. Stainless steel appliances. New paint, new plank and carpet flooring. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 Blake Street have any available units?
3203 Blake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 3203 Blake Street have?
Some of 3203 Blake Street's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 Blake Street currently offering any rent specials?
3203 Blake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 Blake Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3203 Blake Street is pet friendly.
Does 3203 Blake Street offer parking?
No, 3203 Blake Street does not offer parking.
Does 3203 Blake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 Blake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 Blake Street have a pool?
No, 3203 Blake Street does not have a pool.
Does 3203 Blake Street have accessible units?
No, 3203 Blake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 Blake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3203 Blake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3203 Blake Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3203 Blake Street does not have units with air conditioning.

