Corinth, TX
309 Goldfinch Road
Last updated November 3 2019 at 10:27 AM

309 Goldfinch Road

309 Goldfinch Rd · No Longer Available
Corinth
Location

309 Goldfinch Rd, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
4-bedroom 2-bath home featuring an open kitchen with 5-burner gas stove, granite countertop, large island, stainless steel appliances, elegance cabinet subway backsplash, spacious living room smart-home prewired, upgraded carpet and tile flooring throughout; large master with garden tub and smokey Mica mosaic in separate shower, walk-in closet; covered patio looking out spacious backyard. Walking distance to Ryan Elementary. Eureka 2 Park around the corner offers neighborhood playground with merry-go-round, rock wall & zip-line, walk-jogging trails, a catch and release pond, basketball and tennis courts. Conveniently located close to I-35 and US Hwy 377, shopping, dining and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Goldfinch Road have any available units?
309 Goldfinch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 309 Goldfinch Road have?
Some of 309 Goldfinch Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Goldfinch Road currently offering any rent specials?
309 Goldfinch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Goldfinch Road pet-friendly?
No, 309 Goldfinch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 309 Goldfinch Road offer parking?
Yes, 309 Goldfinch Road offers parking.
Does 309 Goldfinch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Goldfinch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Goldfinch Road have a pool?
No, 309 Goldfinch Road does not have a pool.
Does 309 Goldfinch Road have accessible units?
No, 309 Goldfinch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Goldfinch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Goldfinch Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Goldfinch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Goldfinch Road does not have units with air conditioning.

