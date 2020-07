Amenities

Beautifully maintained single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in established neighborhood with HOA with park & playground and convenient access to great shopping and fine dining. No carpet! Freshly painted, Oversized tile in foyer, kitchen, breakfast and baths. Living room with brick fireplace, Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar & breakfast room with window seat. Master with garden tub, sep shower and walk-in closet. Nice size yard with patio. Apply online thru office web