Nice 3-2 one-story brick home on a corner lot in Corinth! Both bathrooms and kitchen have been upgraded with granite counter tops! This home features hard flooring throughout, a brick wood burning fireplace and a deck in the back yard. Split bedroom arrangement, and garage was converted to a game room or additional living space. Refrigerator included. Close to I-35E for easy access. Storage building in back is excluded from the lease, but can be rented for an additional monthly fee.