2408 Lula Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in the Meadow Oaks subdivision, this home is near the Meadow Oaks Park and sits in a great neighborhood! The entry is adorned with a dramatic staircase with custom oak rails leading up to the great space upstairs. Natural light is abundant throughout the open concept living and kitchen areas. The kitchen includes breakfast bar and a built-in desk area. The split master bedroom upstairs, has vaulted ceilings and a master bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub, a separate shower and a large walk-in closet. Formal dining and a study are downstairs off the entry way. Large backyard with a patio. The two car garage also includes a large space for storage. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your home! For a private viewing.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.