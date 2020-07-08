All apartments in Corinth
Corinth, TX
2408 Lula Court
Last updated May 23 2019 at 5:53 PM

2408 Lula Court

2408 Lula Court · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Lula Court, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in the Meadow Oaks subdivision, this home is near the Meadow Oaks Park and sits in a great neighborhood! The entry is adorned with a dramatic staircase with custom oak rails leading up to the great space upstairs. Natural light is abundant throughout the open concept living and kitchen areas. The kitchen includes breakfast bar and a built-in desk area. The split master bedroom upstairs, has vaulted ceilings and a master bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub, a separate shower and a large walk-in closet. Formal dining and a study are downstairs off the entry way. Large backyard with a patio. The two car garage also includes a large space for storage. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your home! For a private viewing.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Lula Court have any available units?
2408 Lula Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2408 Lula Court have?
Some of 2408 Lula Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Lula Court currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Lula Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Lula Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 Lula Court is pet friendly.
Does 2408 Lula Court offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Lula Court offers parking.
Does 2408 Lula Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Lula Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Lula Court have a pool?
No, 2408 Lula Court does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Lula Court have accessible units?
No, 2408 Lula Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Lula Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 Lula Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Lula Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 Lula Court does not have units with air conditioning.

