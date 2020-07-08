All apartments in Corinth
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:30 PM

2202 Bowie Ln

2202 Bowie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2202 Bowie Lane, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
?? Fantastic Home 4-2-2 for Rent! ?? - Property Id: 197825

NEWLY UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE Counters (12-20-19) and new Paint. THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST! The property features an excellent split bedroom floor plan with 4 LARGE BEDROOMS and 2 Bath Rooms each with DOUBLE Vanity's and very clean. Enjoy the freedom of renting a home with low maintenance while living in a great neighborhood! This home is managed and maintained by the owner. You deserve single family living at its best! A 2 car garage with 2,186 sq/ft of living space. Nicely fenced backyard with great curb appeal. Home was built in 1996 with highly sought location in a great neighborhood with good access to major highways and byways (35E, 2499, 2181, 35W), shopping, Lake Lewisville, entertainment centers and great schools. Nestled between Lewisville and Denton with employment centers.

Call Scott to schedule a viewing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197825
Property Id 197825

(RLNE5525768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Bowie Ln have any available units?
2202 Bowie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2202 Bowie Ln have?
Some of 2202 Bowie Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Bowie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Bowie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Bowie Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 Bowie Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2202 Bowie Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Bowie Ln offers parking.
Does 2202 Bowie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Bowie Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Bowie Ln have a pool?
No, 2202 Bowie Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Bowie Ln have accessible units?
No, 2202 Bowie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Bowie Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 Bowie Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 Bowie Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 Bowie Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

