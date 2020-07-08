2202 Bowie Ln

Amenities

NEWLY UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE Counters (12-20-19) and new Paint. THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST! The property features an excellent split bedroom floor plan with 4 LARGE BEDROOMS and 2 Bath Rooms each with DOUBLE Vanity's and very clean. Enjoy the freedom of renting a home with low maintenance while living in a great neighborhood! This home is managed and maintained by the owner. You deserve single family living at its best! A 2 car garage with 2,186 sq/ft of living space. Nicely fenced backyard with great curb appeal. Home was built in 1996 with highly sought location in a great neighborhood with good access to major highways and byways (35E, 2499, 2181, 35W), shopping, Lake Lewisville, entertainment centers and great schools. Nestled between Lewisville and Denton with employment centers.



