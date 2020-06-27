213 Red Fox Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage new construction tennis court

BRAND NEW 4-bedroom 2-bath home featuring an open kitchen with 5-burner gas stove, granite countertop, large island, stainless steel appliances, elegance cabinet, brickwork backsplash, butler pantry, study nook, smart-home prewired, upgraded carpet and tile flooring throughout; master with garden tub and smokey Mica mosaic in separate shower, walk-in closet; covered patio looking out spacious backyard. Walking distance to Ryan Elementary. Eureka 2 Park around the corner offers neighborhood playground with merry-go-round, rock wall & zip-line, walk-jogging trails, a catch and release pond, basketball and tennis courts. Conveniently located close to I-35 and US Hwy 377, shopping, dining and schools.