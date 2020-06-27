All apartments in Corinth
Last updated November 30 2019 at 6:36 AM

213 Red Fox Lane

213 Red Fox Ln · No Longer Available
Location

213 Red Fox Ln, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
new construction
tennis court
BRAND NEW 4-bedroom 2-bath home featuring an open kitchen with 5-burner gas stove, granite countertop, large island, stainless steel appliances, elegance cabinet, brickwork backsplash, butler pantry, study nook, smart-home prewired, upgraded carpet and tile flooring throughout; master with garden tub and smokey Mica mosaic in separate shower, walk-in closet; covered patio looking out spacious backyard. Walking distance to Ryan Elementary. Eureka 2 Park around the corner offers neighborhood playground with merry-go-round, rock wall & zip-line, walk-jogging trails, a catch and release pond, basketball and tennis courts. Conveniently located close to I-35 and US Hwy 377, shopping, dining and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Red Fox Lane have any available units?
213 Red Fox Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 213 Red Fox Lane have?
Some of 213 Red Fox Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Red Fox Lane currently offering any rent specials?
213 Red Fox Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Red Fox Lane pet-friendly?
No, 213 Red Fox Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 213 Red Fox Lane offer parking?
Yes, 213 Red Fox Lane offers parking.
Does 213 Red Fox Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Red Fox Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Red Fox Lane have a pool?
No, 213 Red Fox Lane does not have a pool.
Does 213 Red Fox Lane have accessible units?
No, 213 Red Fox Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Red Fox Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Red Fox Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Red Fox Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Red Fox Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

