1810 Manchester Way
Last updated March 25 2020 at 1:25 AM

1810 Manchester Way

1810 Manchester Way · No Longer Available
Location

1810 Manchester Way, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Meticulously maintained bright and open 1-story home located in the prestigious Kensington Estates. Stunning community very close to Highland Village!
Expansive entry way leads into a big family room with high ceilings, wood floors, built in bookshelf and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen features a modern island with a stove-cook top, dishwasher,built-in microwave and a spacious breakfast nook overlooking the backyard.
Spacious master bedroom with large closet. Master bath has dual sinks and a separate shower. Secondary bedrooms have soft luxurious carpets.
The huge, landscaped backyard is perfect for entertaining or relaxing.
Homes rarely come up for lease in this neighborhood and it will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Manchester Way have any available units?
1810 Manchester Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 1810 Manchester Way have?
Some of 1810 Manchester Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Manchester Way currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Manchester Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Manchester Way pet-friendly?
No, 1810 Manchester Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 1810 Manchester Way offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Manchester Way offers parking.
Does 1810 Manchester Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Manchester Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Manchester Way have a pool?
No, 1810 Manchester Way does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Manchester Way have accessible units?
No, 1810 Manchester Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Manchester Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 Manchester Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 Manchester Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810 Manchester Way does not have units with air conditioning.

