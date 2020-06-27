1810 Manchester Way

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Meticulously maintained bright and open 1-story home located in the prestigious Kensington Estates. Stunning community very close to Highland Village!

Expansive entry way leads into a big family room with high ceilings, wood floors, built in bookshelf and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen features a modern island with a stove-cook top, dishwasher,built-in microwave and a spacious breakfast nook overlooking the backyard.

Spacious master bedroom with large closet. Master bath has dual sinks and a separate shower. Secondary bedrooms have soft luxurious carpets.

The huge, landscaped backyard is perfect for entertaining or relaxing.

Homes rarely come up for lease in this neighborhood and it will go fast!