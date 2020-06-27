All apartments in Corinth
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:23 AM

1802 Morning Glory Drive

1802 Morning Glory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Morning Glory Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful three bedroom home in Corinth with a study, 1 large living and 2 dining areas! New wood-look floors No carpet in the home. Dirt in pictures is due to new floors being installed. Home has open floor plan concept. Spacious master suite features dual sinks and garden tub with separate shower. Large, fenced backyard. Charming covered front porch with coach lights. Storm door at the front. Gas logs at the fireplace. Great schools: elementary school is Hawk Elementary, middle school is Crownover Middle School and high school is Guyer. Close to downtown! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant needs to verify information. Application is on line - call 940-387-6800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Morning Glory Drive have any available units?
1802 Morning Glory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 1802 Morning Glory Drive have?
Some of 1802 Morning Glory Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Morning Glory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Morning Glory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Morning Glory Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Morning Glory Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 1802 Morning Glory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Morning Glory Drive offers parking.
Does 1802 Morning Glory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Morning Glory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Morning Glory Drive have a pool?
No, 1802 Morning Glory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Morning Glory Drive have accessible units?
No, 1802 Morning Glory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Morning Glory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Morning Glory Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 Morning Glory Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1802 Morning Glory Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

