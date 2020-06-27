1802 Morning Glory Drive

Amenities

Wonderful three bedroom home in Corinth with a study, 1 large living and 2 dining areas! New wood-look floors No carpet in the home. Dirt in pictures is due to new floors being installed. Home has open floor plan concept. Spacious master suite features dual sinks and garden tub with separate shower. Large, fenced backyard. Charming covered front porch with coach lights. Storm door at the front. Gas logs at the fireplace. Great schools: elementary school is Hawk Elementary, middle school is Crownover Middle School and high school is Guyer. Close to downtown! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant needs to verify information. Application is on line - call 940-387-6800.