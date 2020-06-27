All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 1500 Ash Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
1500 Ash Lane
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:32 AM

1500 Ash Lane

1500 Ash Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corinth
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1500 Ash Lane, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous single story in highly desirable Cypress Point! Situated on a corner lot, this brick beauty features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living area, laminate wood floors, crown molding, & beautiful views of the backyard. Updated island kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cabs, pantry, skylight, & adjoining breakfast nook. Private study w* french doors. HUGE formal dining room w* custom cabinet makes a great extra living area. Master suite w* floor-to-ceiling windows, tray ceiling, dual sinks, garden tub, sep shower & WIC. Great outdoor entertaining area w* covered patio & sparkling pool. Pool care & fridge included. Pets case by case. Available Oct.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Ash Lane have any available units?
1500 Ash Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 1500 Ash Lane have?
Some of 1500 Ash Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Ash Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Ash Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Ash Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Ash Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Ash Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Ash Lane offers parking.
Does 1500 Ash Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Ash Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Ash Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1500 Ash Lane has a pool.
Does 1500 Ash Lane have accessible units?
No, 1500 Ash Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Ash Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Ash Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Ash Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Ash Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E
Corinth, TX 76210
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210

Similar Pages

Corinth 1 BedroomsCorinth 2 Bedrooms
Corinth Apartments with GymCorinth Apartments with Pool
Corinth Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District