1500 Ash Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous single story in highly desirable Cypress Point! Situated on a corner lot, this brick beauty features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living area, laminate wood floors, crown molding, & beautiful views of the backyard. Updated island kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cabs, pantry, skylight, & adjoining breakfast nook. Private study w* french doors. HUGE formal dining room w* custom cabinet makes a great extra living area. Master suite w* floor-to-ceiling windows, tray ceiling, dual sinks, garden tub, sep shower & WIC. Great outdoor entertaining area w* covered patio & sparkling pool. Pool care & fridge included. Pets case by case. Available Oct.