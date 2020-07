Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym business center coffee bar internet access

Welcome to SoCo at Tower Point, a brand new innovative community that offers apartments for rent in South College Station. Our location provides luxury and convenience that meet your every need and desire. Life at SoCo means never having to sacrifice any of the indulgences top-notch, on-site management provided by West Shore, LLC, a leader in the industry; a gated community with plenty of shopping nearby; a designer kitchen with granite slab counter tops, undermount sink, and stainless steel appliance package; and an amenities package that rivaled by none. This is the lifestyle you have always envisioned, manifested in one unprecedented community. Welcome Home.