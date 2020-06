Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 4/1/2020 This sparkling clean, well maintained, 4/2 brick house in Edelweiss Estates has a large fenced yard, fresh paint throughout, granite countertops, hardwood wood floors, split floor plan and lots and lots of light!. At this one will not last. Contact me today for a showing appointment