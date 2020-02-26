All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 4201 Cripple Creek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
4201 Cripple Creek Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

4201 Cripple Creek Court

4201 Cripple Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4201 Cripple Creek Court, College Station, TX 77845

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Wonderful split-level, limestone clad, 4-3 home in South College Station, very close to schools, parks and neighborhood pools. Open floor plan offers great living area with large kitchen nestled behind a beautiful granite bar, great for entertaining. Large limestone fireplace adjoins this space. Recent updates include luxury vinyl flooring and carpet. Bonus room upstairs includes full bath and a large walk in closet. Sound system is wired throughout. Nest thermostat keeps the home comfortable. Large master bedroom with renovated subway tiled master shower. Corner lot offers large back yard with raised garden and a large, covered back patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Cripple Creek Court have any available units?
4201 Cripple Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 4201 Cripple Creek Court have?
Some of 4201 Cripple Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Cripple Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Cripple Creek Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Cripple Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Cripple Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 4201 Cripple Creek Court offer parking?
No, 4201 Cripple Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 4201 Cripple Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 Cripple Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Cripple Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 4201 Cripple Creek Court has a pool.
Does 4201 Cripple Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 4201 Cripple Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Cripple Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 Cripple Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4201 Cripple Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4201 Cripple Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine