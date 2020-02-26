4201 Cripple Creek Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Wonderful split-level, limestone clad, 4-3 home in South College Station, very close to schools, parks and neighborhood pools. Open floor plan offers great living area with large kitchen nestled behind a beautiful granite bar, great for entertaining. Large limestone fireplace adjoins this space. Recent updates include luxury vinyl flooring and carpet. Bonus room upstairs includes full bath and a large walk in closet. Sound system is wired throughout. Nest thermostat keeps the home comfortable. Large master bedroom with renovated subway tiled master shower. Corner lot offers large back yard with raised garden and a large, covered back patio.