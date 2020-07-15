All apartments in College Station
4113 Cripple Creek Court
4113 Cripple Creek Court

4113 Cripple Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

4113 Cripple Creek Court, College Station, TX 77845

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
3D VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! Click the link to completely walk through the property! This Oakwood Custom home located on a quiet cul-de-sac street in the beautiful neighborhood of Creek Meadows is ready for you! The home boasts an open concept plan complete with a stunning fireplace, large windows and soaring ceilings. The fully loaded gourmet kitchen opens up to the two dining areas and offers granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and even a space that could be used as a butlers pantry, coffee or wine bar! The downstairs master bedroom is secluded and quiet with its own spa bathroom featuring granite countertops, separate vanities, a jetted tub, a separate shower and a huge walk in closet with enough space for all of your items! The other large bedrooms have tons of natural light and their own walk in closet. Your options are endless in the HUGE bonus space upstairs that could be used for anything your family may need! The community pool and park are just right around the corner, and you'll have the convenience of elementary and middle schools all less than a mile away! This home is perfect for your family! Don't miss out on such an incredible home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 Cripple Creek Court have any available units?
4113 Cripple Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 4113 Cripple Creek Court have?
Some of 4113 Cripple Creek Court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 Cripple Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
4113 Cripple Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 Cripple Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 4113 Cripple Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 4113 Cripple Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 4113 Cripple Creek Court offers parking.
Does 4113 Cripple Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 Cripple Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 Cripple Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 4113 Cripple Creek Court has a pool.
Does 4113 Cripple Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 4113 Cripple Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 Cripple Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4113 Cripple Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4113 Cripple Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4113 Cripple Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
