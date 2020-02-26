All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:10 PM

3342 Lieutenant Ave.

3342 Lieutenant Avenue · (979) 446-5929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3342 Lieutenant Avenue, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1778 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
cable included
pool
coffee bar
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
cable included
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
internet access
volleyball court
AUGUST MOVE IN! These luxurious town-homes feature granite counter tops, stained concrete floors, vinyl windows and large bedrooms. Minutes away from Texas A&M, shopping, and dining. The BARRACKS feature resort-style amenities including a pool, sand volleyball, and the BEARX. BEARX features a cable WAKEBOARD PARK, A surf simulator, swim up bar, and concerts and other entertainment will be featured. There are also several restaurants and a coffee shop. Every resident gets a free wristband & up to 2 guests. INTERNET and CABLE INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3342 Lieutenant Ave. have any available units?
3342 Lieutenant Ave. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3342 Lieutenant Ave. have?
Some of 3342 Lieutenant Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3342 Lieutenant Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3342 Lieutenant Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3342 Lieutenant Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3342 Lieutenant Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 3342 Lieutenant Ave. offer parking?
No, 3342 Lieutenant Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3342 Lieutenant Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3342 Lieutenant Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3342 Lieutenant Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 3342 Lieutenant Ave. has a pool.
Does 3342 Lieutenant Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3342 Lieutenant Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3342 Lieutenant Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3342 Lieutenant Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3342 Lieutenant Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3342 Lieutenant Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
