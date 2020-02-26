3342 Lieutenant Ave.

Amenities

AUGUST MOVE IN! These luxurious town-homes feature granite counter tops, stained concrete floors, vinyl windows and large bedrooms. Minutes away from Texas A&M, shopping, and dining. The BARRACKS feature resort-style amenities including a pool, sand volleyball, and the BEARX. BEARX features a cable WAKEBOARD PARK, A surf simulator, swim up bar, and concerts and other entertainment will be featured. There are also several restaurants and a coffee shop. Every resident gets a free wristband & up to 2 guests. INTERNET and CABLE INCLUDED.