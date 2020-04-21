306 Cooner Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

HOWDY AGGS! PRE-LEASING FOR SUMMER/FALL OF 2020!! This 4 Bedroom/4 bath home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, BONUS living space upstairs, and off-street parking. Enjoy the easy walk to Texas A&M Campus or take the bus. Conveniently located on the bus route. Plenty of shopping, restaurants & much more with Century Square and other areas near by. Cable, internet, lawn care, & pest control is provided. Washer/dryer/refrigerator included as well. All you need and more in a place to call home for your next semesters! Pictures are of UNIT A.