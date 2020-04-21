All apartments in College Station
306 Cooner Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 6:41 AM

306 Cooner Street

306 Cooner Street · (979) 255-6111
Location

306 Cooner Street, College Station, TX 77840

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
HOWDY AGGS! PRE-LEASING FOR SUMMER/FALL OF 2020!! This 4 Bedroom/4 bath home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, BONUS living space upstairs, and off-street parking. Enjoy the easy walk to Texas A&M Campus or take the bus. Conveniently located on the bus route. Plenty of shopping, restaurants & much more with Century Square and other areas near by. Cable, internet, lawn care, & pest control is provided. Washer/dryer/refrigerator included as well. All you need and more in a place to call home for your next semesters! Pictures are of UNIT A.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Cooner Street have any available units?
306 Cooner Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 Cooner Street have?
Some of 306 Cooner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Cooner Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 Cooner Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Cooner Street pet-friendly?
No, 306 Cooner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 306 Cooner Street offer parking?
Yes, 306 Cooner Street does offer parking.
Does 306 Cooner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Cooner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Cooner Street have a pool?
No, 306 Cooner Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 Cooner Street have accessible units?
No, 306 Cooner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Cooner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Cooner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Cooner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Cooner Street does not have units with air conditioning.
