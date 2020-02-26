2000 Legacy Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex "master plan" is our most popular style and LOCATION for Texas A&M students! The property is located near the intersection of W. Holleman and Harvey Mitchell and is (1) block from a TAMU shuttle bus stop so it's super close to everything on West Campus. The duplex offers a large and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings that permits lots of natural lighting through the the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The separate utility room *includes* a washer and dryer. The overhead cabinets in the utility room combined with the extra spacious closets at the entry and in the hall provide ample storage space - especially with the huge linen closet in the guest bath! The bedrooms have nice size closets - either walk-ins or full wall closets covered with sturdy bi-fold doors. All bedrooms and the living room have ceiling fans with light fixtures. The yard can be accessed by the side door off the dining room or through the front gate of the privacy fence. The owner provides the lawn care every other Friday - you just need to keep it picked up and watered to enjoy!! The property is marketed and managed by Pat M Butler Broker Inc. d/b/a Clear Vision Brokerage, Texas Real Estate Broker, License #0510007. For immediate assistance, please go to http://www.cvbroker.com for more information!

