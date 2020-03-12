All apartments in College Station
1013 Windmeadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Windmeadows Drive, College Station, TX 77845
Westfield Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1013 Windmeadows Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w/ Huge Backyard! - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home is conveniently located near Barron & Victoria.
- Open, split floor plan.
- Wood look flooring with ceramic tile in the wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms.
- Great kitchen with eating bar and dining area
- Wood burning fireplace
- Surround sound in the Living Room
- Large Master Suite boasts 10' ceilings, standup shower and soaking tub.
- Indoor utility room.
- 2 Car attached garage
- Corner lot with HUGE fenced back yard!
- Concrete patio for enjoying our cool fall days!

Hurry! This wont last long.

(RLNE3411289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Windmeadows have any available units?
1013 Windmeadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 1013 Windmeadows have?
Some of 1013 Windmeadows's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Windmeadows currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Windmeadows isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Windmeadows pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Windmeadows is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1013 Windmeadows offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Windmeadows does offer parking.
Does 1013 Windmeadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Windmeadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Windmeadows have a pool?
No, 1013 Windmeadows does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Windmeadows have accessible units?
No, 1013 Windmeadows does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Windmeadows have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Windmeadows does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Windmeadows have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Windmeadows does not have units with air conditioning.
