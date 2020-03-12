Amenities
1013 Windmeadows Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w/ Huge Backyard! - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home is conveniently located near Barron & Victoria.
- Open, split floor plan.
- Wood look flooring with ceramic tile in the wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms.
- Great kitchen with eating bar and dining area
- Wood burning fireplace
- Surround sound in the Living Room
- Large Master Suite boasts 10' ceilings, standup shower and soaking tub.
- Indoor utility room.
- 2 Car attached garage
- Corner lot with HUGE fenced back yard!
- Concrete patio for enjoying our cool fall days!
Hurry! This wont last long.
(RLNE3411289)