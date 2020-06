Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming two story home in the heart of Cedar Park, located near great shopping, entertainment, healthcare, and access to the 183 Tollway. This property features a lovely open floor plan, including a study on the first floor. The master bedroom and two guest rooms are located upstairs, in addition to the laundry room. A bonus room is great for a small playroom or TV room. Lawncare is included in this lease.