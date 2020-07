Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Lovely home in the Walsh Trails neighborhood of Cedar Park, featuring a wide open floor plan & abundance of natural light! The roomy kitchen provides plenty of counter & cabinet space and is open to the family room. you'll find the spacious master suite down with all other beds up. Community features include walking/jogging trails & community pools all with easy access to 183, 45 & 35.