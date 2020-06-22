All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 821 Palo Duro Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
821 Palo Duro Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

821 Palo Duro Dr

821 Palo Duro Drive · (737) 205-9709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

821 Palo Duro Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1496 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
821 Palo Duro - Property Id: 299325

A charming, well maintained corner lot home with 3 bed/2.5 bath located in a prime location. Hardwood floor downstairs. D/W equipped. Kitchen with granite counter tops. All bedrooms upstairs. Inviting, large front porch. Detached rear-entry garage. Minutes to shopping, medical centers, and restaurants. Call/text Evan at 737-205-9709 to schedule a showing. Thank you for looking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299325
Property Id 299325

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Palo Duro Dr have any available units?
821 Palo Duro Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Palo Duro Dr have?
Some of 821 Palo Duro Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Palo Duro Dr currently offering any rent specials?
821 Palo Duro Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Palo Duro Dr pet-friendly?
No, 821 Palo Duro Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 821 Palo Duro Dr offer parking?
Yes, 821 Palo Duro Dr does offer parking.
Does 821 Palo Duro Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Palo Duro Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Palo Duro Dr have a pool?
No, 821 Palo Duro Dr does not have a pool.
Does 821 Palo Duro Dr have accessible units?
No, 821 Palo Duro Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Palo Duro Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Palo Duro Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 821 Palo Duro Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Park Pet Friendly Places
Cedar Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity