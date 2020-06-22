821 Palo Duro Dr

Amenities
821 Palo Duro - Property Id: 299325
A charming, well maintained corner lot home with 3 bed/2.5 bath located in a prime location. Hardwood floor downstairs. D/W equipped. Kitchen with granite counter tops. All bedrooms upstairs. Inviting, large front porch. Detached rear-entry garage. Minutes to shopping, medical centers, and restaurants. Call/text Evan at 737-205-9709 to schedule a showing. Thank you for looking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299325
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5850943)