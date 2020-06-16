Amenities

609 Brashear Lane Available 08/14/20 4-bedroom Home in Cedar Park - Home in Cedar Grove Subdivision. This single level 4-bedroom/2-bath home has a nice floorplan with high ceilings and kitchen open to the living room. Neutral, welcoming colors and granite countertops, high ceilings, large master suite with walk in closet and walk in shower. Two car garage and fenced yard. Great location in booming Cedar Park close to lots of shopping, easy access to Hwy 183, and highly acclaimed Leander school district. Available for August move in. Refrigerator included. Pets Negotiable with additional deposit.



(RLNE3595755)