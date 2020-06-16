All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 609 Brashear Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
609 Brashear Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

609 Brashear Lane

609 Brashear Lane · (512) 472-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

609 Brashear Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 609 Brashear Lane · Avail. Aug 14

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1699 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
609 Brashear Lane Available 08/14/20 4-bedroom Home in Cedar Park - Home in Cedar Grove Subdivision. This single level 4-bedroom/2-bath home has a nice floorplan with high ceilings and kitchen open to the living room. Neutral, welcoming colors and granite countertops, high ceilings, large master suite with walk in closet and walk in shower. Two car garage and fenced yard. Great location in booming Cedar Park close to lots of shopping, easy access to Hwy 183, and highly acclaimed Leander school district. Available for August move in. Refrigerator included. Pets Negotiable with additional deposit.

(RLNE3595755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Brashear Lane have any available units?
609 Brashear Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Brashear Lane have?
Some of 609 Brashear Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Brashear Lane currently offering any rent specials?
609 Brashear Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Brashear Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Brashear Lane is pet friendly.
Does 609 Brashear Lane offer parking?
Yes, 609 Brashear Lane does offer parking.
Does 609 Brashear Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Brashear Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Brashear Lane have a pool?
No, 609 Brashear Lane does not have a pool.
Does 609 Brashear Lane have accessible units?
No, 609 Brashear Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Brashear Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Brashear Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 609 Brashear Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road
Cedar Park, TX 78726
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Park Pet Friendly Places
Cedar Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity