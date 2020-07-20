All apartments in Cedar Park
520 Cameron CV

Location

520 Cameron Cove, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
bbq/grill
microwave
Do not miss this stunning two story home that sits on a large lot: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath.The open floor plan of living room and kitchen with granite countertops, back splash , SS Appliance. Specious master bedroom consists double vanity, garden tub, separated shower, and walk-in closet.Youll enjoy a private yard with luxurious 1500 sqft outdoor concrete deck that assembled with outdoor kitchen, grill and stove top. This house sits on cul-de-sac, greenbelt, and have access to 16 miles Brushy Creek trails

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Cameron CV have any available units?
520 Cameron CV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Cameron CV have?
Some of 520 Cameron CV's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Cameron CV currently offering any rent specials?
520 Cameron CV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Cameron CV pet-friendly?
No, 520 Cameron CV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 520 Cameron CV offer parking?
No, 520 Cameron CV does not offer parking.
Does 520 Cameron CV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Cameron CV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Cameron CV have a pool?
No, 520 Cameron CV does not have a pool.
Does 520 Cameron CV have accessible units?
Yes, 520 Cameron CV has accessible units.
Does 520 Cameron CV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Cameron CV has units with dishwashers.
