520 Cameron CV

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible bbq/grill

Do not miss this stunning two story home that sits on a large lot: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath.The open floor plan of living room and kitchen with granite countertops, back splash , SS Appliance. Specious master bedroom consists double vanity, garden tub, separated shower, and walk-in closet.Youll enjoy a private yard with luxurious 1500 sqft outdoor concrete deck that assembled with outdoor kitchen, grill and stove top. This house sits on cul-de-sac, greenbelt, and have access to 16 miles Brushy Creek trails