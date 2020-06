Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

403 Cedar Mound Pass Available 06/25/20 Great Cedar Park Home! - This lovely home nestled in Buttercup Creek is ready for move-in. Laminate wood floors through main living areas and kitchen. Vaulted ceilings in the living and 2 separate dining spaces make it great for entertaining. Updated kitchen with granite counters and nice cabinets. Half bath downstairs! Bedrooms all upstairs and a bonus space that would be great for an office or game room. Large master bedroom and bathroom! 2 separate closets too. Large backyard with patio.



