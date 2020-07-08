400 Agave Azul Way, Cedar Park, TX 78641 Lakewood Country Estates
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND NEW 4 bed/3 bath home available for lease and available for immediate move in upon qualification. Located in North Leander off highway 183, close to Liberty Hill. Home has many nice upgrades and never before lived in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 Agave Azul Way have any available units?
400 Agave Azul Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Agave Azul Way have?
Some of 400 Agave Azul Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Agave Azul Way currently offering any rent specials?
400 Agave Azul Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Agave Azul Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Agave Azul Way is pet friendly.
Does 400 Agave Azul Way offer parking?
No, 400 Agave Azul Way does not offer parking.
Does 400 Agave Azul Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Agave Azul Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Agave Azul Way have a pool?
No, 400 Agave Azul Way does not have a pool.
Does 400 Agave Azul Way have accessible units?
No, 400 Agave Azul Way does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Agave Azul Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Agave Azul Way has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)