3938 Bowstring Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

Stunning Corner Lot in The Ranch at Brushy Creek! - This home has it all! Open floor plan with upgrades throughout - Tile floors in living, dining, kitchen and breakfast areas. Granite counter-tops with stainless steel appliances. Master Suite is located downstairs with office/study, garden tub and separate shower. Remaining 3 bedrooms located upstairs as well as a game room. Covered back patio and community amenities galore!



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



• Smoking: NO

• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

• School District: Round Rock ISD

• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

• Administrative Fee: $50



(RLNE4941328)