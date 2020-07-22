All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

3802 Turkey Path BND

3802 Turkey Path Bend · No Longer Available
Location

3802 Turkey Path Bend, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Ranch at Brushy Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Located in the highly acclaimed Leander school district, within walking distance to neighborhood pools/courts & Brushy Creek Park. This 4 bedroom, 4 full bath home has 3 rooms on the main floor and the open floor plan w/ fireplace makes this home great for entertaining. The kitchen features double ovens, built-in cooktop range & abundant counter space. The study has a custom built-in desk and bookcases. The exterior features lush oak trees, 3 covered patios and the owner maintains the lawn year-round.

(RLNE5533453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 Turkey Path BND have any available units?
3802 Turkey Path BND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 Turkey Path BND have?
Some of 3802 Turkey Path BND's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 Turkey Path BND currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Turkey Path BND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Turkey Path BND pet-friendly?
Yes, 3802 Turkey Path BND is pet friendly.
Does 3802 Turkey Path BND offer parking?
Yes, 3802 Turkey Path BND offers parking.
Does 3802 Turkey Path BND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 Turkey Path BND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Turkey Path BND have a pool?
Yes, 3802 Turkey Path BND has a pool.
Does 3802 Turkey Path BND have accessible units?
No, 3802 Turkey Path BND does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 Turkey Path BND have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 Turkey Path BND does not have units with dishwashers.
