3802 Turkey Path BND

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Available 03/18/20 Located in the highly acclaimed Leander school district, within walking distance to neighborhood pools/courts & Brushy Creek Park. This 4 bedroom, 4 full bath home has 3 rooms on the main floor and the open floor plan w/ fireplace makes this home great for entertaining. The kitchen features double ovens, built-in cooktop range & abundant counter space. The study has a custom built-in desk and bookcases. The exterior features lush oak trees, 3 covered patios and the owner maintains the lawn year-round.



(RLNE5533453)