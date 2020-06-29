All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated September 18 2019

2801 South Lakeline Boulevard

2801 S Lakeline Blvd
Location

2801 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

801 South Lakeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX 78613 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 09/17/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Prestige. Elegance. Sophistication. Stupendulous. These are but some of the relevant (and totally not made up) that you can use to talk about this apartment. As your time in this luxury abode of countryside living progresses, your collection of vintage french wines will increase, you bookshelves will become cluttered with a panoply of classical literature texts from famous people you learned about in high school. You may even get the occasional phone call from foreign dignitaries from exotic countries with questionable human rights records looking to get involved in shady business relationships. Living here, your life will be subsumed by endless emotional waves of satisfaction and pleasure. So, what are you waiting for? ___________________________________________________________ Apartment & Community Amenities Exclusive Resident Clubhouse Secure, 24-Hour Package Delivery Access On-Site Pet Park Meet the Neighbors Award Winning Quality & Service State-of-the-Art Pool ______________________ Swasdee krup! I’m Renee Damron I’m an apartment locating machine, born and raised here in Austin. I’ve lived in other places like Denver and Thailand (yes, I’m Thai), but Austin is my true home. Speaking of home, you’re looking for a new one! You’re also probably tired of clicking through a bajillion listings by now. If only you had a super cool friend who knows Austin really well and can help you pick the best spot…...You guessed it. That’s me! I’m your super cool new best apartment-locating-taco-enthused friend. I’m also free to work with. Hit me up! [ Published 18-Sep-19 / ID 3179734 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 South Lakeline Boulevard have any available units?
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 South Lakeline Boulevard have?
Some of 2801 South Lakeline Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 South Lakeline Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 South Lakeline Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 South Lakeline Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2801 South Lakeline Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2801 South Lakeline Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2801 South Lakeline Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 South Lakeline Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 South Lakeline Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2801 South Lakeline Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2801 South Lakeline Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2801 South Lakeline Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 South Lakeline Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 South Lakeline Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
