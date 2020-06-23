Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool playground game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities game room playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2515 Henry Rifle Available 06/07/19 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Silverado West community. - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Silverado West community. Awesome upgrade! Recent tile and carpet. Gourmet kitchen includes numerous cabinets, tile backsplash & island bar counter. Master suite is on the first floor and has a large walk-in closet, separate shower and tub & double vanity! Oversized game room upstairs. Wonderful location with a community pool, playground and hiking trails. Blocks to Vista Ridge High. Acclaimed Leander ISD schools. Quick access to highway and shops.



(RLNE2397836)