All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 2515 Henry Rifle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
2515 Henry Rifle
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

2515 Henry Rifle

2515 Henry Rifle Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2515 Henry Rifle Road, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2515 Henry Rifle Available 06/07/19 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Silverado West community. - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Silverado West community. Awesome upgrade! Recent tile and carpet. Gourmet kitchen includes numerous cabinets, tile backsplash & island bar counter. Master suite is on the first floor and has a large walk-in closet, separate shower and tub & double vanity! Oversized game room upstairs. Wonderful location with a community pool, playground and hiking trails. Blocks to Vista Ridge High. Acclaimed Leander ISD schools. Quick access to highway and shops.

(RLNE2397836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Henry Rifle have any available units?
2515 Henry Rifle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Henry Rifle have?
Some of 2515 Henry Rifle's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Henry Rifle currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Henry Rifle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Henry Rifle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 Henry Rifle is pet friendly.
Does 2515 Henry Rifle offer parking?
No, 2515 Henry Rifle does not offer parking.
Does 2515 Henry Rifle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Henry Rifle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Henry Rifle have a pool?
Yes, 2515 Henry Rifle has a pool.
Does 2515 Henry Rifle have accessible units?
No, 2515 Henry Rifle does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Henry Rifle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 Henry Rifle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road
Cedar Park, TX 78726
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Townhomes
400 East Cypress Creek Road
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Park Pet Friendly Places
Cedar Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District