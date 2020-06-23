Amenities
2515 Henry Rifle Available 06/07/19 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Silverado West community. - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Silverado West community. Awesome upgrade! Recent tile and carpet. Gourmet kitchen includes numerous cabinets, tile backsplash & island bar counter. Master suite is on the first floor and has a large walk-in closet, separate shower and tub & double vanity! Oversized game room upstairs. Wonderful location with a community pool, playground and hiking trails. Blocks to Vista Ridge High. Acclaimed Leander ISD schools. Quick access to highway and shops.
(RLNE2397836)