2402 Sumac Lane
Last updated October 11 2019 at 10:47 PM

2402 Sumac Lane

2402 Sumac Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2402 Sumac Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Please complete online lease application on all potential tenants over 18. Qualifications: monthly gross income 3x rent, stable employment, good landlord references, and no felonies. Security deposit must be submitted with applications to be considered complete. Security deposit is 1 month’s rent and must be certified funds payable to MWS Acquisitions. It may be mailed or dropped off at our office. Move in/hold up to 2 weeks after application.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Sumac Lane have any available units?
2402 Sumac Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 2402 Sumac Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Sumac Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Sumac Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2402 Sumac Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2402 Sumac Lane offer parking?
No, 2402 Sumac Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2402 Sumac Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 Sumac Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Sumac Lane have a pool?
No, 2402 Sumac Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2402 Sumac Lane have accessible units?
No, 2402 Sumac Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Sumac Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2402 Sumac Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2402 Sumac Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2402 Sumac Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
