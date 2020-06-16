2402 Sumac Lane

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Please complete online lease application on all potential tenants over 18. Qualifications: monthly gross income 3x rent, stable employment, good landlord references, and no felonies. Security deposit must be submitted with applications to be considered complete. Security deposit is 1 month’s rent and must be certified funds payable to MWS Acquisitions. It may be mailed or dropped off at our office. Move in/hold up to 2 weeks after application.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.